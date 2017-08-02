modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Sam Johnson reveals using ''juju'' to enhance career

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Sports News

In 2015, a documentary by award winning sports journalist Benedict Owusu titled, Spirit Football , established that black magic or juju in African football is real.

The documentary featured Charles Taylor who revealed black magic was used to destroy his football career.

Two years later, Sam Johnson, a former Ghana international, has confessed using black magic 'juju' to try enhance his playing career.

According to the Hearts of Oak stalwart, he consulted witchdoctors in a bid to improve his game and break the curse of injury but was quick to condemn the act, advising the younger generation not refrain from it.

"There is Juju in football and any footballer who says otherwise is a liar. I've practiced it before," he said on Happy FM.

"I used it to play football for a longer period but it got to a time I decided to stop because it wasn't helping like the way I anticipated but I think it did a lot for me also.

"I'm now a born again Christian and won't advise anybody to venture into that because football at moment has changed a lot from our time, it has evolved."

Johnson, 44, capped 45 by Ghana, enjoyed an illustrious career, featuring for top European sides such as Anderlecht and Fenerbahçe.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

1 hour ago

Speaker, Mensah Bonsu blocking Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight – Amidu

1 hour ago

quot-img-1We need to pray and work hard.Prayer cannot replace hardwork and hardwork does not replace prayer

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line