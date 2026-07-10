Ghanaians in Nigeria urge Mahama, Tinubu to intervene in JonahCapital dispute

The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria (NAGHACON) has appealed to the Presidents of Ghana and Nigeria to intervene in the ongoing dispute involving JonahCapital at the River Park Estate in Abuja.

The dispute involving JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and the River Park Estate in Abuja, centres on the validity of the company’s Development Lease Agreement and competing claims over the estate.

The association said it is worried about the safety of Ghanaians connected to the company and expressed concerns that the situation could have wider implications for relations between the two countries if not handled carefully.

The appeal follows a visit by NAGHACON's executive committee to the estate, where members said they inspected facilities belonging to JonahCapital and assessed the extent of damage allegedly caused to the company's properties.

Addressing the media on Thursday, July 9, the association said it observed that even though other companies within the River Park Estate were operating without interruption, structures belonging to JonahCapital had been damaged or barricaded.

NAGHACON recalled that JonahCapital was previously accused of forgery but said the matter was resolved after the intervention of Nigeria's Attorney-General, who declared the company's directors innocent.

It also noted that although the Federal Capital Territory Minister's committee had recognised JonahCapital as the party to the Development Lease Agreement, a subsequent disagreement over the expiry of that agreement is currently before the courts.

The association expressed concern that actions affecting the company's staff and assets were continuing despite the matter being under judicial consideration.

"We use this medium to appeal to the Presidents of both Ghana and Nigeria to call those responsible for these actions to order, and to allow the court to determine this matter. We also ask that the safety and security of the Ghanaians involved be guaranteed," they noted.

NAGHACON further cautioned that the dispute could have unintended consequences for Ghanaian nationals living in Nigeria like the ongoing xenophobic tensions in South Africa.