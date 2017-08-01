modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Stade Gabésien Ghanaian striker Issaka Abudu marries Tunisian girlfriend

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

Stade GabÃ©sien Ghanaian striker Issaka Abudu married his Tunisian girlfriend on Sunday.

The ceremony took place in the Tunisian city of Gabes.

Abudu has been in Tunisia for some time and played for relegated CS Hammam-Lif last season.

He scored three goals in 25 Ligue appearances.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

