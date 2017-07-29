TOP STORIES
Table tennis - Tesano Spinners clash with Immigration
The top-of-the-table clash between leaders Tesano Spinners and second placed and defending champions Immigration will set the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium agog on Saturday as a packed third week of the Stanbic Bank-Graphic Sports Table Tennis League take centre stage.
Spinners lead with 57 points, just two points more than the defending champions who need a win badly to topple their opponents.
However, the Nigerian duo of Rilwan Akanbi and Ahmed Bello, are expected to be a good match for top seeds, Derek Abrefa and Felix Lartey, of Immigration.
In their first round encounter, Spinners edged out Immigration 3-2 to ascend the ladder and the champions would seek for revenge this time around.
The stage is, therefore, set for an epic clash between the two most thrilling ping-pong teams in the league.
In the other first matches, Team Coach Addo will meet Madina Stars, Ashaiman Club clash with Army, Police engage Ashanti Otumfuo Stars, while Synergy take on Team Baboo.
The rest of the matches will witness the Ghana Revenue Authority versus Easter Loopers, Kings Royal Academy against Fire Servive and Western Table Tennis Club versus the Navy.
The second matches of the day pit Kings Royal Academy against Western Table Tennis Club, the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) versus Fire, Police meet Eastern Loopers while Navy and Synergy get a bye.
In other matches, Ashaiman Club face off with Ashanti Otumfuo Stars, Team Coach Addo against Team Baboo, Spinners clash with Army and Immigration face Madina Stars.
The third matches of the day will see Ashaiman Power Club against Esatern Loopers, Tesano Spinners versus Ashanti Otumfuo Stars and Madina Stars versus Team Baboo.
The rest are Immigration against Army, Synergy versus Navy and Team Coach Addo get a bye.
Police will meet Fire, GRA against Western and Kings Royal get a bye.
In the women’s encounter Tesano Spinners and Army get a bye, Ashanti Otumfuo Stars plays Madina Stars, Team Coach Addo against Navy, GRA versus Western and Immigration engage Police.
