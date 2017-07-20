TOP STORIES
Team Ghana in flying start
Accra, July 20, GNA - Team Ghana has begun their quest to win laurels at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas on a good note recording wins in volley ball and table tennis yesterday.
Despite the poor travelling arrangements for the athletes, the beach volley ball and table tennis teams managed to chalk some victories in the opening games of the competition.
Kelvin Katey Carbon and Eric Tsatsu produced a sterling performance to beat Papua New Guinea in two straight sets in the opening preliminary match of the beach volley ball.
The Ghanaian pair after their first win went on to beat Trinidad and Tobago in two straight sets in their second match.
Mariam Ibrahim had a walkover in the tennis competition and she is expected to face her Nigerian opponent, Adentunji Adetayo later today, however, Ghana's male tennis player Emmanuel Plange lost his first game to his Rwandan opponent in two straight sets losing 6-7, 4-6.
GNA
KKY
By Fidel Deke, GNA
