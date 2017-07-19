TOP STORIES
Former Ghana coach Rajevac wins first silverware with Thailand, reveals secret
Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has won his first major silverware with Thailand.
The Serbian guided the side to clinch the King's Cup after beating Belarus in a shootout win over the weekend at the Rajamangala National Stadium.
Rajevac, who is in his third month at the helm, has revealed his secret.
'I cannot rate it percentage wise but the team has improved in the past few months and won the King's Cup. Thailand have taken their defensive game to another level,' said Rajevac durà¸Œing a team visit to a sponsor yesterday.
'We didn't concede a goal in the last two games in the King's Cup, which is a new dimension for Thai football. I'm satisfied with the performance of the team but there are still several areas which need to be improved,' he said.
