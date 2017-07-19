modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Former Ghana coach Rajevac wins first silverware with Thailand, reveals secret

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News


Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has won his first major silverware with Thailand.

The Serbian guided the side to clinch the King's Cup after beating Belarus in a shootout win over the weekend at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Rajevac, who is in his third month at the helm, has revealed his secret.

'I cannot rate it percentage wise but the team has improved in the past few months and won the King's Cup. Thailand have taken their defensive game to another level,' said Rajevac durà¸Œing a team visit to a sponsor yesterday.

'We didn't concede a goal in the last two games in the King's Cup, which is a new dimension for Thai football. I'm satisfied with the performance of the team but there are still several areas which need to be improved,' he said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

45 minutes ago

I will ensure acts of corruption are punished - President

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line