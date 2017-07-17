TOP STORIES
GOC President Inspires Young Athletes For 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games
The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah has counselled the young athletes representing Ghana at the Commonwealth Youth Games to try their best to make name for themselves and the nation.
Seeing the last batch off at the Kotoko Int. Airport in Accra, he urged them to go all out and reach the medal zones and if possible win medals.
He noted that it has been a long time since Ghana made an impact on international sports, after the feat of Martha Bissah, and he believes there are many potentials who can do same or better.
Ben Nunoo Mensah who is very passionate about youth sports development said the young boys and girls who were specially and carefully selected on merit are capable of bringing home laurels, though they are going to face other upcoming great stars in the making.
The Commonwealth Youth Games is expected to commence on July 18.
Ghana would be participating in seven disciplines, namely: athletics, swimming, boxing, tennis, cycling, judo and beach volleyball at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas
Each discipline is represented by two athletes, making it a total of 14 boys and girls supported by seven coaches and five officials.
Emmanuel Nyan Plange and Marian Ibrahim would represent the nation in tennis while Rafiatu Nuhu would represent athletics with Kelvin Katey Carboo and Eric Tsatsu representing Beach Volleyball.
Abeku Jackson and Kaya Adwoa Forson look for honours in swimming with Solomon Tagoe and Gabriel Tettey representing Ghana in cycling.
Alfred Kotey and Philip Quartey would feature in boxing while Emmanuel Kemavor participates in judo.
