Ghanaian preacher-man 'Eagle Prophet' claims he predicted Asante Kotoko's fatal accident
A Christian preacher-man Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi claims he warned Kotoko about the looming danger following a fatal motor accident which claimed one live on Wednesday.
The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel in Kumasi claims the club's top hierarchy turned a deaf ear on the prophesy -leading to the several casualties.
The Ghanaian giants were involved in a tragic accident on their return from a Premier League match in Accra - a sorry incident which claimed one live.
The team's equipment officer Kofi Asare died on the spot while players and officials suffered multiple injuries.
The pastor, nicknamed Eagle Prophet, claims he informed an unnamed management against the decision to return to Kumasi on the same day of the match.
He says he asked the team to return the following day after receiving revelation of a potential disaster.
'I had a prophesy that something terrible was going to happen to the team on their way back to Kumasi after Wednesday's game so I prompted a key member of the management team to inform him about the prophesy," he told Abusua FM Sports
He continued 'In fact I specifically told them not to return to Kumasi after the game because of the devil's plan but they didn't listen and decided to return to Kumasi in the night.'
'' I called that management around 4pm whiles the game was ongoing to inform him about it and advised the team to sleep in Accra after the game."
The club's head coach Steve Polack, bus driver Kofi Berchie and forward Ollenu Ashitey are currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Hospital receiving treatment.
The pastor has predicted that Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars will be involved in a fatal plane crash in September and the country's legend Abedi Pele will also die this year.
The pastor became a household name after his prophecy on the Kintampo waterfalls disaster in Ghana came into fruition.
