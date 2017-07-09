TOP STORIES
Match Report: Asante Kotoko 3-1 Medeama - Porcupine Warriors continue impressive run of form
Following on from their victory last week in the President Cup against Hearts of Oak, Kotoko put Medeama to the sword with a well-deserved victory on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.
Asante Kotoko extended their unbeaten streak to seven games to maintain their Ghana Premier League title challenge.
The Porcupine Warriors extended their impressive run under Steven Polack by beating Medeama 3-1 to remain five points behind WAFA.
Sadick Adams true to his words sored to secure full spoils after defenders Evans Quao and Ahmed Adams had given Kotoko the lead in the first half.
Quao opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he headed home Michael Akuffo's corner.
Live Gâš½ï¸AL: Evans Quao with the first goal for kotoko: @AsanteKotoko_SC 1-0 @MedeamaSC .follow @GHPLLive for #GHPLWK21 updates pic.twitter.com/SPPxcLvMJg
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) July 9, 2017
The lead was doubled with six minutes to end the first 45 minutes. Ahmed Adams rose above several Medeaama defenders to head the ball into the net following a cross into the area by Emmanuel Gyamfi.
The score line was a true reflection of the half as Kotoko controlled and dominated in terms of possession and chances created with Gyamfi and Akuffo all coming close to finding the back of the net.
Medeama returned for the second half poised to stage a comeback and had a couple of opportunities but failed to make the most of it until Sadick Adams, who was the hero in the President cup, dinked a free kick over five-man wall to increase the Porcupine Warriors lead.
But right on the stroke of full time Bismarck Oppong grabbed the consolation goal for the Mauves.
