TOP STORIES
“The drunkard who is colorblind still sees where is the wine. (L'ivrogne qui est daltonien - Voit quand même où est le vin.)”By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew reports early for Swansea City pre-season
Ghana star Jordan Ayew has reported back to Swansea City as the Premier League side got their preparations for the upcoming season underway on Monday.
Jordan joined his teammates as they underwent a series of testing at the first team's training base in Fairwood.
The Swans' pre-season schedule includes a ten-day tour of America, which includes three friendly matches, along with further fixtures against Barnet, Birmingham City and Italian outfit Sampdoria.
The striker was based in Ghana during the holidays, taking part in the Black Stars Africa cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.
He is looking forward to the phenomenal campaign after excelling on his debut for the Welsh club.
The former Aston Villa man proved to be a good purchase as he played a vital role in Swansea beating the drop.
📺 The #Swans are back in town! 👌 pic.twitter.com/Lnaje4aGIB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 3, 2017
Jordan Ayew
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News