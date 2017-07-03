modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew reports early for Swansea City pre-season

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana star Jordan Ayew has reported back to Swansea City as the Premier League side got their preparations for the upcoming season underway on Monday.

Jordan joined his teammates as they underwent a series of testing at the first team's training base in Fairwood.

The Swans' pre-season schedule includes a ten-day tour of America, which includes three friendly matches, along with further fixtures against Barnet, Birmingham City and Italian outfit Sampdoria.

The striker was based in Ghana during the holidays, taking part in the Black Stars Africa cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

He is looking forward to the phenomenal campaign after excelling on his debut for the Welsh club.

The former Aston Villa man proved to be a good purchase as he played a vital role in Swansea beating the drop.

📺 The #Swans are back in town! 👌 pic.twitter.com/Lnaje4aGIB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 3, 2017

Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

9 Arrested Over Sekondi Zongo Clash

3 hours ago

Free Bus Ride For Senior Citizens

3 hours ago

quot-img-1“The drunkard who is colorblind still sees where is the wine. (L'ivrogne qui est daltonien - Voit quand même où est le vin.)”

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line