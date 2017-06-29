TOP STORIES
Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan dismisses transfer speculations
Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan claims rumours surrounding his future are just speculations after being linked with several top Italian clubs.
Duncan was once again impressive in his second season with the Black and Greens in the Italian top tier where he featured 27 times across all competitions, notching one goal and two assists.
Italian giants AC Milan and AS Roma are both reported to be inquiring about the 24-year-old for his services.
But speaking to Metro TV Sports File, the former Inter Milan enforcer rejected the reports and insisted that he's enjoying life at the club.
"I don't really know if I will leave the club because I've not heard from them (Sassuolo) and I know they are not interested in selling me."
"I'm engaged to the club till 2020 so I don't see the reason why I should leave to the another club unless maybe I'm being sent away, and obviously it feels much better when clubs express interest in your signature."
Duncan concluded, "For now, I don't want to leave the club, I'm happy with how things have turned out for me there"
