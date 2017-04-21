‘Sports For All’: Opening Of Decathlon's First Store In Accra

The CEO of Decathlon Ghana Kwasi Tabury, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng, Tourism Minister Mrs Catherine Afeku, the French Ambassador to Ghana HE Francois Pujolas, Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide.
Decathlon, the leading French sport equipment and Sportswear Company has opened its first shop in Ghana, the largest one in West Africa on the 20th of April 2017 in the presence of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen the Minister of Trade and Industry and HE François Pujolas, the Ambassador of France to Ghana.
Decathlon, a world giant in sports goods and equipments retail and manufacture, is coming to Ghana
Decathlon is a helping to develop sport and industry globally. Decathlon operates in over 50 countries worldwide with over 1200 stores providing sport goods and equipment in 70+ sports disciplines and is among the few world class eco – friendly organizations. Their choice to set-up West Africa’s biggest sports store in Ghana is in appreciation of the many strides Ghana has chalked over the past 60 years.
The opening of the Decathlon store at the Junction Shopping Mall, Nungua in Accra marked the first of many. Decathlon intends to open over 50 stores and factories across the country in order to produce locally a major part of what will be sold in their shops.
The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen said: ‘’ I welcome Decathlon's development prospects in Ghana which ties into the government’s ‘one district, one factory’ project.’’ The French ambassador extended: “I am pleased with the contribution of a French company to the development of added value and employment in Ghana.’’
Decathlon’s sports for All campaign echoes France’s overall approach to sports and Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics.
Decathlon is committed to making sports accessible and affordable to every Ghanaian by launching the Sports for All Campaign (#sports4all), a campaign dedicated to encouraging every Ghanaian to pick up sports as a lifestyle.
This event takes place at the outset of a series of economic, cultural and educational events under the theme "France and Ghana 1957-2017: moving forward together". It illustrates the commitment of French people, and economic and social actors to sport in general. This commitment is a driving force behind Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics. As the French ambassador said: ‘’For France sport is a key element of the development of any human society. This is why we support Paris bid for the 2024 Olympic Games: Made for sharing.”
‘Sports For All’: Opening Of Decathlon's First Store In Accra
Decathlon, the leading French sport equipment and Sportswear Company has opened its first shop in Ghana, the largest one in West Africa on the 20th of April 2017 in the presence of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen the Minister of Trade and Industry and HE François Pujolas, the Ambassador of France to Ghana.
Decathlon, a world giant in sports goods and equipments retail and manufacture, is coming to Ghana
Decathlon is a helping to develop sport and industry globally. Decathlon operates in over 50 countries worldwide with over 1200 stores providing sport goods and equipment in 70+ sports disciplines and is among the few world class eco – friendly organizations. Their choice to set-up West Africa’s biggest sports store in Ghana is in appreciation of the many strides Ghana has chalked over the past 60 years.
The opening of the Decathlon store at the Junction Shopping Mall, Nungua in Accra marked the first of many. Decathlon intends to open over 50 stores and factories across the country in order to produce locally a major part of what will be sold in their shops.
The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen said: ‘’ I welcome Decathlon's development prospects in Ghana which ties into the government’s ‘one district, one factory’ project.’’ The French ambassador extended: “I am pleased with the contribution of a French company to the development of added value and employment in Ghana.’’
Decathlon’s sports for All campaign echoes France’s overall approach to sports and Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics.
Decathlon is committed to making sports accessible and affordable to every Ghanaian by launching the Sports for All Campaign (#sports4all), a campaign dedicated to encouraging every Ghanaian to pick up sports as a lifestyle.
This event takes place at the outset of a series of economic, cultural and educational events under the theme "France and Ghana 1957-2017: moving forward together". It illustrates the commitment of French people, and economic and social actors to sport in general. This commitment is a driving force behind Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics. As the French ambassador said: ‘’For France sport is a key element of the development of any human society. This is why we support Paris bid for the 2024 Olympic Games: Made for sharing.”
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]