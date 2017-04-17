modernghana logo

Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi honoured with football gala in hometown; inaugurates Fan Club

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi had a football competition held in his honour by his hometown folks during the Easter holidays.

Four communities within the Ejisu-Juabeng Municipality- Fumasua, Ejisu, Baworo and Kwaso(Nyantakyi's hometown) - presented a team each.

At the end, Kwaso won the final after beating Ejisu 4-2 on penalties after both teams had tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Nyantakyi also took time to inaugurate a fan club- "The Nyantakyi Fan Club - kwaso''-formed in his honour.

