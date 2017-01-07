Former Berekum Chelsea striker Richmond Adongo to join Zambian side Zanaco FC

Former Berekum Chelsea striker Richmond Roger Adongo is set to join Zambian top-flight side side Zanaco FC in the coming days

The 24-year-old is on the verge of completing the move to the South African country after impressing technical handlers of the club during trials

The Lusaka based club are ready to land the Ghana international on a free transfer, per our outfit understanding.

Adongo played for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea during the 2013/14 season.

