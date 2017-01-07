Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 12:45 CET

Former Berekum Chelsea striker Richmond Adongo to join Zambian side Zanaco FC

Former Berekum Chelsea striker Richmond Roger Adongo is set to join Zambian top-flight side side Zanaco FC in the coming days

The 24-year-old is on the verge of completing the move to the South African country after impressing technical handlers of the club during trials

The Lusaka based club are ready to land the Ghana international on a free transfer, per our outfit understanding.

Adongo played for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea during the 2013/14 season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Ghana is the bithplace of humankind
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img