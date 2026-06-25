Morocco have 'ingredients' of World Cup winners, says coach Ouahbi

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his players have to believe they can become the first African winners of the World Cup after storming into the last 32 unbeaten.

The Atlas Lions twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 on Wednesday and only finished second to Brazil in Group C on goal difference.

A clash against the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden awaits in Monterrey on Monday.

Morocco became the first African side to even reach the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar.

Ouahbi, who won the under-20 World Cup with Morocco last year, believes he can repeat that feat with the senior team.

"Morocco have entered a whole new dimension. The players, the fans believe in their team and our opponents respect our team," he said of their progress on the international stage.

"We need to believe in this objective, this target (to win the World Cup). We need to go all in, respect our opponents and be 100 percent committed to this ambition.

"I believe a lot in my work and the work of my staff and we have all the ingredients to become the best nation."

The Netherlands are Morocco's most likely opponents in the next round.

The Dutch lead Japan on goals scored and face already eliminated Tunisia in Thursday's final Group F matches.

"I have no preferences, we will see tomorrow who we will play against," added Ouahbi.

"We will play that game with the same objective and confidence."

Despite bowing out without a point, Haiti's performances at a first World Cup since 1974 have done a nation gripped by poverty proud.

Les Grenadiers scored their first World Cup goals for 52 years as a Yassine Bounou own goal and Wilson Isidor's stunning strike twice gave them the lead in Atlanta.

"I am disappointed with the result, but I didn't feel that my players gave up," said Haiti coach Sebastien Migne.

"They embodied the Haitian people who do not give up.

"The team represented Haiti with great distinction."