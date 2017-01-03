Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 09:47 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana U20 star Saliw Babawo signs for Belarusian side Dynamo Brest

Ghana youth midfielder Saliw Babawo has signed a pre-contract to join Belarusian side Dynamo Brest, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The player's agency Soccertime and Futbol Division confirmed his transfer from the books of lower division side FC Spartan.

He will join his new teammates for the 2017 season when he turns 18 on 03 March this year.

Babawo will tour UAE and Turkey with Dynamo Brest for pre-season in the next few days.

The Black Satellites playmaker will team up with compatriots Joel Fameyeh, Latif Amadu and Dickson Afoakwa.

Babawo spent last season on loan at Ghana Premier League side Sekondi Hasaacas and had previously played for Ho Hot Steel in the Division One League.

