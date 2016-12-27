Ghana Black Stars Squad For Gabon 2017 To Be Named On Friday

18 key players have been invited by Black Stars head coach Avram Grant to start preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

The players who are currently in the country for Christmas holidays will start training on Wednesday 28 December at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Park. Reporting time is 3:30pm.

Key performers like captain Asamoah Gyan, West Ham United Andre Ayew, Christian Astu (Newcastle United), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Jordan Ayew (West Ham United) Adam Kwarasey (Rosenburg) and Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos) who are expected to be named in the final squad have been excluded from the first phase of the team's preparations because of their involvement in club football.

But the list include Dauda, who was Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, makes a return after losing his place in the team.

Promising Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey and striker Raphael Dwamena who has been in phenomenal form in the Austria second tier league leading the top scorers chart with 17 goals.

18 Black Stars call-ups to start training on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars), Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria).

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden) Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Forwards: Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke 04, Germany), Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau).

The final team which will be named on Friday December 30, 2016 at a Press Conference will leave for a training tour on 02 January to UAE where they will train for 12 days before flying to Gabon for the tournament.

Ghana who were at the finals in 2015 are still regarded favourites to win the cup in Gabon.

By Sammy Heywood Okine