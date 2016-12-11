Ghana duo Eric Ayiah and Sandra Owusu Ansah vie for CAF Youth Player of the Year

Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah Youth has been nominated for the CAF Youth Player of the Year award but must beat favourite Arsenal's Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi has been a revelation this season for the London giants in the English Premier League and also a key member of the Super Eagles.

Ayiah was key in the Black Starlets qualification to the 2017 African Junior Championship with his skills an goals.

CAF announced on Sunday a list of five promising teenagers including Black Maidens captain Sandra Owusu-Ansah who shone at this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Also making the cut is Cote d'Ivoire and Atalanta rising star Franck Kessie who is being targeted by Manchester United.

Mali U20 talisman Sidiki Maiga completes the shortlisted players.

The winner will be decided by votes from the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants).

The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Gala will be held in Abuja, Nigeria on 05 January, 2017.

CAF Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Eric AYIAH (Ghana U-17)

Franck KESSIE (Cote d'Ivoire & Atalanta)

Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH (Ghana & Supreme Ladies)

Sidiki MAIGA (Mali U-20)



