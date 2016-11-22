Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016 19:40 CET

AC Horsens Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah undergoes successful surgery


AC Horsens Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah has undergone a successful surgery after sustaining an injury.

The 22-year-old has undergone the knife following the setback.

The Ghanaian took to Twitter to announce he is doing well.

Thank God for a successful surgery and thanks to everyone for the kind and good wishes.Really appreciated🙏😊👍. #M12 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Dg7f64rWPX

— Joe Mensah (@mensah_joe) November 21, 2016

