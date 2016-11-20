2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations: Black Queens off to a flying start with 3-1 win over Kenya

The Black Queens of Ghana zoomed to a flying start coming from a goal down to win 3-1 over Kenya in the African Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Three second half goals from Samira Suleman, Elizabeth Addo and Portia Boakye rounded off the Kenyans to give the Black Queens their opening win of the tournament.

Esse Akida shot the Harambee Starlets of Kenya ahead in the first half with an explicit volley when the Queens defence were at sixes and sevens.

The Ghanaians fought hard for the equaliser but could only avoid conceding more goals before the break.

The Black Queens returned from the break more energised with optimism.

Samira Suleman pulled level for the Ghanaians a few minutes after the break with a powerful header from a well taken free kick from Portia Boakye.

Ten minutes after the equaliser, Portia Boakye rounded off two Kenyan defenders to slot home the lead but her shot hit the hand of Ann Aluoch in the box which gave Ghana a penalty.

Elizabeth Addo stood to take the kick and threw the Kenyan goalie to the wrong side to give Ghana the lead with fifteen minutes to end regulation time.

Samira intelligent put the ball behind the Kenyan goalie in the 83rd minute from a cross on the corner line but what appeared a perfect goal was disallowed by the assistant referee two.

The Kenyans pressed for the equaliser but the Ghanaian defence were resolute.

Portia Boakye capped her stupendous performance on the day with a Beckham-like free kick in additional time to make it 3-1 for Ghana.

Ghana will take on Mali in the next game of the competition with a clash with Nigeria in the last group game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

