Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation Discovers New Talents

The Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) has organized an Individuals Championship at the Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium to pick new talents for the national boxing team, The Black Bombers.

The three-day competition attracted amateur boxers from all over the country including the security services.

The President of the GABF Gideon Quartey who sponsored the event appealed to corporate Ghana to support boxing at the amateur level because the participants are young and compete for the state.

Winners had certificates, medals, towels and water bottles. Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who graced the finals congratulated the incoming Bombers and advised them to be disciplined and self-motivated.

Angelot Anjro from the Volta Region beat Yussif Seidu of Akotoku Academy in an exhibition fight. Sheriff Mohammed from Fit Square also defeated Ben Adzewoda from the Volta Region in another exhibition fight.

15year old Daniel Gosh representing the Bronx Gym was amazing to watch as he beat Enoch Sackey of Attoh Quarshie 2-1 in the light flyweight division. Sulemanu Tetteh Nettey from Reformers used his experience to knock out Mohammed Fuseini of CQFB.

In the bantamweight finals, Samuel Yaw Addo of Attoh Quarshie won 3-0 over Holy Hogbetor from Ekekevor Gym, before Olympian Abdul Wahid Omar also had it 3-0 over Enoch Tetteh from Bukom Boxing Gym.

Jesse Lartey of Reformers took it easy to win 3-0 over Ernest Ampah of Akotoku Academy, then Abukari Quartey had it easy as his opponent, Azumah Mohammed of Reformers could not appear due to medical reasons.

In an exhibition, female fight Trudy Manteaw of Attoh Quarshie and Mariama Muhammed of Accra Gym was declared a draw.

Other boxers who made it to the final and received prizes included, middleweights Musah Rahman Lawson (Reformers) Emmanuel Kato (Fit Square Gym), light heavyweight Issah Inusah (Attoh Quarshie), Bawa Ganiu from the Upper West Region, as well as heavyweights Annani Kutsoke of Reformers and Babba Rahman of Fit Square.