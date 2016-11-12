Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
EXCLUSIVE: Techiman City goalie Richmond Ayi seals WAFA SC move; pens two-year deal

Techiman City FC goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has completed his move to West African Football Academy, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The youngster signed a two-year deal with the Academy outfit on Friday after series of negotiations.

In his first Ghana Premier League campaign, he was outstanding even though his club got relegated at the end of last season .

He won multiple man of the match awards which earned him a call up to the Ghana U20 team.

By Nuhu Adams

