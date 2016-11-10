History Of The MTN Ghana FA Cup

The Ghana Football Association (FA) Cup, currently known as the MTN FA Cup for sponsorship purposes, is the top knockout tournament of the Ghanaian associationfootball history.

The competition is played between the clubs of the Premier League , Division One League , DivisionTwo League , DivisionThree League and GAFCOA . The first G.F.A. Cup competition took place in the season 1957-1958 with Kumasi Asante Kotoko beating Accra Hearts of Oak 4-2 at the final. It was then known as the Aspro Cup. There was an eight years hiatus between the seasons 2002-2010, however, Heartsof Oak being the most successful club in the competition history having won the cup on nine occasions, the first victory in 1973 and the recent triumph in the 2000 G.F.A. Cup competition after defeating Okwawu United (2-0) in the finals.

New clubs have shown their prowess in the recent past as they keep on defeating the popular or big clubs. Asante Kotoko have lost three finals in the last six years, since MTN started sponsoring. They were beaten by African Football legend Abedi Pele’s Nania FC and twice by Tarkwa based Medeama SC.

Medeama , won the cup for the second time by defeating Asante Kotoko (2-1) on 30 August 2015.

The current Champions are Bechem United who won the Cup this year at the newly built Cape Coast, beating Okwawu United aka “Asaa se Aban” 2-1 in an interesting game.

For the past six years, MTN, the telecommunication giants have been sponsoring the FA Cup and they have really spiced up the football calendar as it was difficult for the competition to be organised in some years.

The FA Cup Committee led by hard working Kurtz Okraku must be commended for their efforts, vision and strategies that has seen the positive success of the competition which is played throughout the nation.

Compiled by Sammy Heywood Okine