Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 10 November 2016 15:05 CET

History Of The MTN Ghana FA Cup

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The Ghana Football Association (FA) Cup, currently known as the MTN FA Cup for sponsorship purposes, is the top knockout tournament of the Ghanaian associationfootball history.

The competition is played between the clubs of the Premier League , Division One League , DivisionTwo League , DivisionThree League and GAFCOA . The first G.F.A. Cup competition took place in the season 1957-1958 with Kumasi Asante Kotoko beating Accra Hearts of Oak 4-2 at the final. It was then known as the Aspro Cup. There was an eight years hiatus between the seasons 2002-2010, however, Heartsof Oak being the most successful club in the competition history having won the cup on nine occasions, the first victory in 1973 and the recent triumph in the 2000 G.F.A. Cup competition after defeating Okwawu United (2-0) in the finals.

New clubs have shown their prowess in the recent past as they keep on defeating the popular or big clubs. Asante Kotoko have lost three finals in the last six years, since MTN started sponsoring. They were beaten by African Football legend Abedi Pele’s Nania FC and twice by Tarkwa based Medeama SC.

Medeama , won the cup for the second time by defeating Asante Kotoko (2-1) on 30 August 2015.

The current Champions are Bechem United who won the Cup this year at the newly built Cape Coast, beating Okwawu United aka “Asaa se Aban” 2-1 in an interesting game.

For the past six years, MTN, the telecommunication giants have been sponsoring the FA Cup and they have really spiced up the football calendar as it was difficult for the competition to be organised in some years.

The FA Cup Committee led by hard working Kurtz Okraku must be commended for their efforts, vision and strategies that has seen the positive success of the competition which is played throughout the nation.

Past Winners

Year

Winner

Score

Finalist

1958

Asante Kotoko

N/A

Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1959

Asante Kotoko

N/A

Great Ashantis (Kumasi)

1960

Asante Kotoko

N/A

Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1961/62

Real Republicans

N/A

Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1962/63

Real Republicans

N/A

Cornerstones (Kumasi)

1963/64

Real Republicans

N/A

Great Ashantis (Kumasi)

1965

Real Republicans

not played

Cornerstones

1968

Mysterious Dwarfs

N/A

Mighty Eagles (Ho)

1973

Hearts of Oak

N/A

Akotex (Akosombo)

1974

Hearts of Oak

N/A

All Blacks (Swedru)

1975

Great Olympics

N/A

Brong-Ahofu United (Sunyani)

1976

Dumas Boys of GTP

2-1

Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1978

Asante Kotoko

N/A

Gold Stars (Tarkwa)

1979

Hearts of Oak

N/A

Eleven Wise (Sekondi)

1981

Hearts of Oak

N/A

Real Tamale United

1982

Eleven Wise

N/A

Sekondi Hasaacas FC

1983

Great Olympics

N/A

Tano Bafoakwa

1984

Asante Kotoko

1-0

Ashanti Gold Sporting Club

1985

Sekondi Hasaacas FC

N/A

Asante Kotoko

1986

Okwahu United

N/A

Real Tamale United

1989

Hearts of Oak

N/A

Cornerstones

1990

Asante Kotoko

4-2

Hearts of Oak

1992

Voradep

2-2 (3-2)

Neoplan Stars

1993

Ashanti Gold Sporting Club

4-3

Mysterious Dwarfs

1994

Okwawu United

2-1

Mysterious Dwarfs

1995

Great Olympics

N/A

Hearts of Oak (Accra)

1996

Hearts of Oak

1-0

Ghapoha

1997

Ghapoha

1-0

Okwawu United

1998

Asante Kotoko

1-0

Real Tamale United

1999

Hearts of Oak

3-1

Great Olympics

2000

Hearts of Oak

2-0

Okwawu United

2001

Asante Kotoko

1-0

Real Tamale United (R.T.U)

2002/2010

Not Played

2011

Nania FC

1-0

Asante Kotoko

2012

New Edubiase United

1-0

Ashanti Gold

2013

Medeama

1-0

Asante Kotoko

2014

Asante Kotoko

2-1 (aet)

Inter Allies

2015

Medeama

2-1

Asante Kotoko

2016

Bechem United

2-1

Okwawu United

Compiled by Sammy Heywood Okine

Football News

Women who claim to be Christians must not forget that their husbands are their second Gods
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img