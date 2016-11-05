Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to loan out midfielder Kwadwo Poku - Report

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have penciled midfielder Kwadwo Poku for a loan move out of the club.

The young midfielder is out of favour at the club and the Porcupine Warriors have settled on sending him out on loan.

Poku, 22, made 17 appearances for the Premier League record winners but coach Michael Osei does not have the player in his plans for the upcoming season.

The youngster graduated from the Porcupine Warriors' reserves side where he captained them to win the Northern sector reserves league.

He was promoted to the first team by Maxwell Konadu during his spell at the 23-time Ghana Premier League title-winners.

According to sources from Kumasi, the former Ghana international has had a brief meeting with the former Heart of Lions loanee.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Dreams FC have lined up to snap up the talented midfielder if Kotoko make the decision official.

