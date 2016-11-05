Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 November 2016 09:10 CET

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to loan out midfielder Kwadwo Poku - Report

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have penciled midfielder Kwadwo Poku for a loan move out of the club.

The young midfielder is out of favour at the club and the Porcupine Warriors have settled on sending him out on loan.

Poku, 22, made 17 appearances for the Premier League record winners but coach Michael Osei does not have the player in his plans for the upcoming season.

The youngster graduated from the Porcupine Warriors' reserves side where he captained them to win the Northern sector reserves league.

He was promoted to the first team by Maxwell Konadu during his spell at the 23-time Ghana Premier League title-winners.

According to sources from Kumasi, the former Ghana international has had a brief meeting with the former Heart of Lions loanee.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Dreams FC have lined up to snap up the talented midfielder if Kotoko make the decision official.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The truth is usually seen as an offence but is never a sin
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img