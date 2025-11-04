Champions League: Arsenal win in Prague to match 122-year club record

Mikel Merino scored twice as Arsenal comfortably beat Slavia Prague in the league phase of the Champions League to extend their winning run to 10 matches in all competitions.

It was also an eighth successive clean sheet - matching a club record set back in 1903 over two different seasons.

Spaniard Merino was starting up front in place of the injured Viktor Gyokeres and, just as he did last season when he deputised for Kai Havertz, the midfielder showed his versatility to provide a focal point and make a crucial contribution for his team.

Arsenal's opening goal came in the 32nd minute when they were awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) penalised Lukas Provod for handball after Gabriel flicked on a corner.

Captain Bukayo Saka stepped up to drill the ball into the bottom corner.

The Gunners weren't at their best in the first half and had to navigate a tricky opening period, with Provod shooting wide for Slavia Prague when well placed.

But Mikel Arteta's side started the second half extremely well and doubled their lead seconds after the restart when Merino volleyed Leandro Trossard's cross into the bottom corner.

He added his second in the 68th minute when he rose to meet a Declan Rice cross as home keeper Jakub Markovic came out but failed to collect the ball.

There was also another piece of history on the night as Max Dowman, at 15 years and 308 days old became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League when he replaced Trossard - breaking the mark set by Youssoufa Moukoko at 16 years and 18 days with Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Slavia Prague thought they had a penalty late on when Provod went down after a high challenge from Ben White, but the decision was overturned by a VAR check once the referee was sent to the monitor.

The victory continued Premier League leaders Arsenal's excellent start to the season, with four wins from four matches in the Champions League as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions.