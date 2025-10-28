ModernGhana logo
Doris Boaduwaa scores hat-trick as Black Queens humiliate Egypt 7-0 aggregate to qualify for 2026 WAFCON

TUE, 28 OCT 2025

The Black Queens of Ghana have secured qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after completing a dominant 7-0 aggregate victory in their final qualifying tie.

Ghana, who finished third at the 2025 WAFCON, laid the foundation for progression with a commanding 3-0 first-leg win in Ismailia last week.

A brilliant hat-trick from forward Doris Boaduwaa and a maiden goal from Comfort Yeboah ensured a comfortable advantage heading into the return fixture.

However, preparations for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium were overshadowed by reports of a player strike over unpaid bonuses.

The team missed two training sessions over the weekend but eventually resumed practice after an intervention from Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams and Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren named a rotated starting lineup for the home encounter, but the first half ended goalless despite Ghana’s dominance.

The Black Queens found their rhythm after the break, with Boaduwaa opening the scoring in the 52nd minute before quickly adding a second three minutes later.

Comfort Yeboah extended the lead in the 57th minute with her second senior international goal. In stoppage time, Boaduwaa completed her hat-trick to cap off another emphatic performance.

The result confirms Ghana’s back-to-back qualification for the continental showpiece. The team now awaits the group stage draw for the 2026 WAFCON, which will be hosted in Morocco.

A semifinal finish at the tournament would also secure the Black Queens a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

