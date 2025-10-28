ModernGhana logo
Black Stars' 2025 AFCON qualification failure was tough accept - Dr Randy Abbey

TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has admitted that Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was a bitter pill to swallow.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the four-time African champions will miss out on the continent’s biggest football tournament after a dismal qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars endured a torrid run, finishing bottom of their group with just three points from six matches — without recording a single win.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Dr Abbey described the outcome as painful but also a moment of truth for both the players and the technical team.

"It was difficult to take when Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and I believed it served as a rude awakening for Otto Addo and the Black Stars," Abbey told Sporty FM.

Despite that setback, the Black Stars have since bounced back strongly, sealing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

