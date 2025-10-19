2025/26 GPL Matchday 6 Wrap Up: Dreams FC shock Nations FC as Hearts of Oak winless run against Berekum Chelsea

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Matchday 6 fixtures produced drama and excitement across various venues, with thrilling goals and surprising outcomes marking the weekend’s action.

At the TNA Park, defending champions Medeama SC were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Samartex. The visitors silenced the home fans midway through the first half when Dramani Awuah spotted the Medeama goalkeeper off his line and scored a stunning long-range goal from the centre circle, arguably one of the goals of the season so far.

Medeama pressed relentlessly for an equaliser and were finally rewarded in the 89th minute when Kingsley Braye reacted quickest to a rebound, slotting home from close range to rescue a point.

Over at the Tuba Astro Turf, Dreams FC earned their first win of the campaign, defeating Nations FC 2-0. The “Still Believe” side made a perfect start as Ernest Appiah opened the scoring inside seven minutes. Suraj Seidu doubled the lead early in the second half, sealing a vital three points for the home side.

In Bechem, Bechem United registered their maiden win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Vision FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. After a goalless first half, Yaw Acheampong broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Abdul Razak Alhassan added a second just three minutes later to seal the victory.

At the Golden City Park, Hearts of Oak claimed a convincing 2-0 away win over Berekum Chelsea. Hamza Issah opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Mawuli Wayo wrapped up the points with a fine finish in stoppage time.

In Hohoe, Aduana FC continued their strong start with a 2-0 victory over Hohoe United. Emmanuel Marfo gave the Ogya Boys an early lead in the 5th minute, and Mezack Afriyie added a second in the 64th minute. Aduana were reduced to ten men late on after Raymond Agyemang received a red card but held firm to take all three points.

Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 success over Basake Holy Stars. Benjamin Adjei opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Hafiz Alhassan added a second after the break to complete the victory.

Matchday 6 concludes on Monday, with Bibiani GoldStars hosting Heart of Lions at the DUN’s Park, while Eleven Wonders take on Karela United.

Meanwhile, the clash between Asante Kotoko and Young Apostles was postponed due to Kotoko’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After six rounds of fixtures, Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak, Aduana FC, and Heart of Lions occupy the top four positions, while Berekum Chelsea, Basake Holy Stars, and Eleven Wonders sit in the relegation zone.

Full Time Results: