Pyramids FC beat RS Berkane to win 2025 CAF Super Cup

By CAF
SAT, 18 OCT 2025

Egypt’s Pyramids FC have etched their name into African football history after clinching their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco’s RS Berkane on Saturday evening at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute, when Congolese forward Fiston Mayele found the back of the net with a well-taken finish, securing the historic triumph for the Egyptian side and sparking jubilant celebrations among the home fans.

This victory marks Pyramids FC’s first TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup crown and their second continental title overall, following their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League triumph last season.

The achievement underlines the club’s remarkable rise on both the domestic and continental stages, establishing Pyramids as a new powerhouse in African football.

RS Berkane, champions of the 2021 edition, were denied a second TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup title despite a spirited performance.

Coach Mouine Chaâbani’s men pushed hard to find an equaliser after Mayele’s goal but were met by a resolute Egyptian defense and an inspired goalkeeper, Ahmed El Shenawy, who delivered an exceptional display between the posts.

Pyramids’ defensive duo, Ahmed Sami and Mahmoud Marei, stood firm to preserve the lead, while head coach Krunoslav Jurčić orchestrated a tactical masterclass from the sidelines, reading the game brilliantly and making decisive adjustments during the crucial stages of the encounter.

At the final whistle, scenes of elation erupted among the Pyramids players, staff, and supporters, as they celebrated a landmark achievement that reinforces Egypt’s continued dominance in African club competitions.

On the other side, disappointment was visible among the RS Berkane players, who came close to adding another continental title to their growing collection.

However, the Moroccan side remains one of the most consistent and competitive clubs in African football, determined to bounce back stronger in upcoming tournaments.

