Benjamin Asare can still get better - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed confidence that goalkeeper Benjamin Asare can continue to develop, despite his standout performances during Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper made his debut for the national team in March against Chad and has since cemented his place as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Over six qualifying matches, Asare kept an impressive five clean sheets, playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s successful qualification.

Speaking to 3Sports following Ghana’s ticket to the global tournament, Addo praised the 33-year-old’s abilities while noting there is still room for growth.

“He’s really good. I think his strength is definitely on the line. Short blocking and on the line. There’s still room to improve, but I think he’s growing from game to game,” the 49-year-old said.

Asare is expected to retain his starting role as Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Black Stars will learn their group opponents on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

