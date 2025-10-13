ModernGhana logo
FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Ghana for 2026 World Cup qualification

MON, 13 OCT 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, for securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars sealed their spot at next year’s tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with a decisive victory on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium. The result ensured Ghana topped Group I with 25 points.

In a video message, Infantino praised the four-time African champions for their achievement and expressed excitement about their return to the global stage.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to teh greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 20226 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010, but for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December.

"See you very soon and well. Congratulations!"

  • Video below:

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. After exiting at the group stage in Qatar, Otto Addo’s men will be eager to make a stronger impression in North America next year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

