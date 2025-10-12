2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Alidu Seidu returns to Black Stars squad as Otto Addo announces squad for Comoros

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has made three changes to his starting lineup for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, and Ebenezer Annan come into the team, replacing Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Gideon Mensah as the Black Stars line up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare retains his place between the posts, shielded by a three-man defence of Jonas Adjetey, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Salisu. Seidu and Annan will operate as wing-backs, providing width on both flanks.

In midfield, Thomas Partey partners Kwasi Sibo to anchor the centre of the park, while Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew form a dynamic attacking trio up front.

The Black Stars enter the clash needing a win to seal qualification for next year’s World Cup. With 22 points from nine matches — seven wins, one draw, and one defeat — Otto Addo’s side sits on the brink of history.

A victory on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium will officially book Ghana’s ticket to the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.