2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Aubameyang’s four-goal masterclass keeps Gabon’s hopes alive, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal close in

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored four sensational goals to inspire Gabon to a dramatic 4–3 comeback win over The Gambia, keeping their hopes of automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ alive.

The victory sets up a thrilling final-day showdown in Group F, where Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon will battle for the group’s single automatic ticket to North America.

Meanwhile, Senegal and DR Congo are locked in a similar fight at the top of Group B.

Group B: Senegal one win away from qualification

South Sudan 0–5 Senegal

Scorers: Sarr (29’, 54’), Mane (46’), Jackson (pen 60’), C. Ndiaye (75’)

Senegal moved within touching distance of World Cup qualification after an emphatic 5–0 win away to South Sudan in Juba.

Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring from close range before Sadio Mane capitalised on defensive errors to double the lead immediately after half-time.

Sarr then added a third before Nicolas Jackson converted a penalty, and substitute Cherif Ndiaye rounded off the scoring.

Victory leaves Pape Thiaw’s side needing just one more win, at home to Mauritania on Tuesday, to seal qualification.

Group B: Bakambu keeps DR Congo alive

Togo 0–1 DR Congo

Scorer: Bakambu (7’)

Cedric Bakambu’s early strike ensured DR Congo stayed within two points of Senegal.

The Real Betis striker smashed home from the edge of the box after Fiston Mayele won possession in midfield and threaded through a clever pass.

Despite Togo dominating the later stages, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chancel Mbemba held firm in defence.

To qualify automatically, DR Congo must now beat Sudan and hope Mauritania upset Senegal in Dakar.

Group F: Aubameyang’s magic lifts Gabon

The Gambia 3–4 Gabon

Scorers: Minteh (23’), Sidibeh (45+3’, 47’) – Aubameyang (20’, 42’, 62’, 78’)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced one of the standout performances of the qualifiers, scoring all four of Gabon’s goals in a thrilling 4–3 victory over The Gambia.

The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring before Yankuba Minteh equalised.

Aubameyang restored Gabon’s lead, only for Adama Sidibeh to strike twice — once before the break and once just after — to put The Gambia ahead.

But the 34-year-old captain dragged his side back, heading in his hat-trick before sealing the win with a thunderous strike from distance.

The night ended on a sour note, however, as Aubameyang was sent off for a second yellow card and will now miss Gabon’s decisive final group clash with Burundi.

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire hit seven to stay top

Seychelles 0–7 Côte d’Ivoire

Scorers: Sangare (pen 7’), Agbadou (17’), Diakite (32’), Guessand (38’), Diomande (56’), Adingra (68’), Kessie (90’)

Côte d’Ivoire remain one point clear at the top after a clinical demolition of Seychelles.

The AFCON 2023 champions were four up by half-time through goals from Ibrahim Sangare, Emmanuel Agbadou, Oumar Diakite, and Evann Guessand.

Second-half strikes from Yan Diomande, Simon Adingra, and Franck Kessie completed the rout.

Victory means Emerse Fae’s men need only to beat Kenya on Tuesday to confirm their World Cup spot.

Group B: Sudan and Mauritania bow out

Sudan’s slim hopes of World Cup qualification ended after a frustrating goalless draw with Mauritania in Dar es Salaam.

James Kwesi Appiah’s men dominated possession but failed to convert their chances, as Saifeldin Malik missed their best opportunity late on.

Mauritania goalkeeper Abderrahmane Sarr was outstanding, keeping out several close-range efforts.