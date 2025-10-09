Black Stars set for Asian tour in November ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, are set for an exciting Asian tour this November as they edge closer to securing a spot at next year’s FIFA World Cup in North America.

The four-time African champions will face off against two of Asia’s football powerhouses, Japan and South Korea, in a pair of high-profile international friendlies.

Ghana will open the tour against Japan on November 14 in Toyota as part of the prestigious Kirin Cup, before travelling to Seoul to take on South Korea on November 17.

Both Asian sides have already booked their places at the 2026 World Cup and are expected to field strong squads, providing the Black Stars with a stern test ahead of next year’s continental and global competitions.

The tour is part of the Ghana Football Association’s plan to keep the team competitive while giving coach Otto Addo an opportunity to evaluate emerging talents and refine his tactical approach.

Currently, Ghana tops Group I in the World Cup qualifiers with 22 points following a commanding 5-0 win over the Central African Republic in Morocco.

All eyes now turn to this Sunday’s decisive clash against Comoros, where the Black Stars could secure qualification before embarking on their Asian adventure.