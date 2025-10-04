2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I will not disappoint Ghanaians - Medeama midfielder Prince Owusu after earning maiden Black Stars call-up

Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has pledged to repay the faith shown in him after earning his first call-up to the Black Stars for Ghana’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the early weeks of the Ghana Premier League, catching the attention of national team coach Otto Addo, who included him in the squad for the upcoming matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Owusu, one of only two home-based players selected, described the invitation as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream and promised to make the most of the opportunity.

“I am from Kumasi and I started my career with Kotoko Babies before moving to Koforidua Suhyen and then later moved to Okwahu, before Medeama SC came calling,” Owusu said in a video shared on his club’s social media channels.

“I am an attacking midfielder, and thank God, I have been invited to the national team. I thank Ghanaians for this call-up, and I promise to deliver. I will not disappoint Ghanaians.”

This season, Owusu has featured in all three of Medeama’s league matches, contributing to two wins and one loss, while providing creativity and energy in midfield.

Ghana will travel to Morocco to face the Central African Republic on October 8 before returning to Accra to host Comoros on October 12. Addo’s side needs at least one victory from these fixtures to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.