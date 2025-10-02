Argentina scrum-half Cruz to start against Springboks

Argentina scrum-half Simon Benitez Cruz will make just his second Test start when they face South Africa in the Rugby Championship in London this weekend, the Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) announced on Thursday.

Cruz, 26, replaces the injured Gonzalo Garcia, who was stretchered off during last week's heavy loss to the 2023 World Cup winners in Durban.

The Newcastle half-back, who made the first of his seven Pumas appearances in June, is one of seven changes for Saturday's campaign-ender in Twickenham.

Racing 92 fly-half Geronimo Prisciantelli, Clermont winger Bautista Delguy and Montpellier centre Justo Piccardo are the alterations among the backs.

Up front, there is a new second-row partnership in Pedro Rubiolo and Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona is in at No 8.

The game is being played in London as the UAR seeks to capitalise on a large South African and South American presence in the city.

Felipe Contepomi's side are unable to win the Rugby Championship but the Springboks are top of the table, a point of ahead of New Zealand, who face Australia in Perth earlier on Saturday.

Team (15-1)

Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallia; Geronimo Prisciantelli, Simon Benitez Cruz, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Mayco Vivas

Replacements: Igancio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Franco Molina, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Ovieda, Augustin Moyanoa, Rodrigo Isgro

Coach: Felipe Contepomi (ARG)