The Most Common Sports Betting Bonuses Found Online And How to Use Use Them Properly

Sports betting has become increasingly popular in many countries and online bookies are constantly competing for new clients. Most brands are trying to come up with all sorts of things to be relevant, but bonuses and promotions are two of the hottest options.

Modern betting platforms in countries like Ghana, the UK, the U.S. and everywhere else usually have more than one promotion that clients can choose from. Sadly, many beginners make the mistake of jumping into action without reading each promo's fine print and find themselves in trouble. That's why we'll review the most common sports betting bonuses and see how to use each properly.

Free Bets

If there's one thing that people like more than betting on sports, it's doing it for free. This is why the free bets bonuses are incredibly popular worldwide and most bookies will usually have at least a couple of options for you to choose from. They are simple yet highly desirable because they allow you to wager without risking your own capital.

There are different kinds of free bets you can encounter. Most will give you a small amount of money (between $10 and $20) that you have to use for your bet. If you win, that amount is deducted from your winnings and you can keep the profit. In some cases, the bookie will also add a wagering requirement you must complete before gaining access to them.

Welcome Bonuses

New customers looking to explore different sports betting operators will always seek a welcome bonus because this has become among the most popular deals. Welcome bonuses come in all shapes and sizes, but they are designed to attract new clients. As a result, many of them are more appealing than others in terms of what you can get.

The most common sports betting welcome bonus you can find will double your initial deposit up to a certain amount. The 100% deposit promo has become a staple in the industry, but before using it, check the maximum bonus amount, rollover requirements, and the different limits.

Speaking of the wagering requirements, this is where you can experience some difficulties because some offers come with much larger rollover rules than others.

The Deposit Match Bonuses

Since the welcome offers give people extra funds, a lot of them like using these perks and want to have access to something similar after exhausting the deal for new users. Since bookies want to meet their clients' needs, they will also have deposit match bonuses. They are identical to those for new clients, but most of them do not offer the same bonus percentage, making them slightly less appealing.

Among the most common deposit match bonuses you will find is a 50% deposit bonus. People wishing to use it have to transact between $20 and $50, but the good news is that there are no specific limitations in terms of what to play. With that said, these offers also come with rollover requirements and a maximum bet condition.

Bet Insurance

The so-called insurance bonuses are not new, but they have become much more popular in the last couple of years. Experienced bettors like them, but we feel like they are more popular with new clients because they give people a refund if they lose.

There are different types of bet insurances that you can find and each one is different. The classic alternative will allow you to get money if you lose the bet without additional conditions. Unfortunately, some bookies will need their clients to pay for that insurance, so you have to read the rules before deciding if it is the right option for you.

Another specific thing you must be aware of for the best insurance is that the offer often restricts the sports and markets you can wager on. Odds limitations are common, which will narrow down the available markets.

Cashback Bonuses

Before sharing more details about these deals, know they are mostly popular in online casinos. However, since most sites that offer casino games also provide a sportsbook, they have enabled these propositions for sports bettors.

There are different cashback propositions, but the classic one allows you to get 10% of your lost money. The only way to take advantage of the proposal is to bet on some of the qualifying events/markets and meet the minimum bet requirements.

Another important factor to remember is that the cashback perks are often tied to VIP programs. This means that people with a higher VIP level can often get better cashback deals than the rest.

No Deposit Bonuses

The last group of offers that sports bettors love using are the no deposit bonuses. They work similarly to free bets in a way, but there are some differences.

For starters, no deposit bonuses are rare, so don't expect to find them all the time. When available, they will allow you to start betting without putting any of your own money in. This is possible because bookies will give you a small amount for registering, downloading an app, or doing something else.

Similar to some of the other deals mentioned so far, no-deposit bonuses come with strict wagering requirements. Also, withdrawals for these kinds of deals are often capped, so don't expect unlimited winnings.