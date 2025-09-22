Bibiani GoldStars sack head coach Frimpong Manso after 2-0 loss to JS Kabylie

Bibiani GoldStars FC have mutually parted ways with head coach Frimpong Manso following a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Manso, a former Ghana international, took over the reins at the Miners in December 2023 and quickly made history by guiding the club to its first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

He also added the GHALCA Top 4 Cup to the club’s trophy cabinet earlier this year.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign had begun positively for GoldStars with a 2-1 opening day win over Bechem United.

However, their maiden continental outing proved challenging, as Sunday’s defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium leaves the club with an uphill task ahead of the return leg in Algeria.

Manso’s exit marks a significant moment for GoldStars, who now face the challenge of defending their domestic crown while managing the demands of African competition.

The club has indicated that an interim coach will be appointed in the coming days to oversee preparations for the second leg this weekend and the continuation of their Premier League campaign.