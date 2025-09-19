ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: We’re ready to handle the pressure against Kwara United - Kotoko captain Samba O’Neil

FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko skipper Samba O’Neil has acknowledged the pressure surrounding their continental campaign but remains confident the team will rise to the occasion when they face Nigeria’s Kwara United.

The Ghana FA Cup winners host the Nigerians on Sunday in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

For many in the Kotoko squad, it will be their first taste of African club competition. O’Neil admits that brings added pressure but insists the players are motivated to make an impact.

“My mentality, as you know, I am always ready, and it’s another opportunity for me to make things different," he told the club's media.

"We are confident, and we are training very hard for this opportunity, and we know most of us, it’s our first time to play in this kind of competition, so we have to go all out to make a name.

The captain stressed that the weight of expectations is part of wearing the Kotoko jersey.

“When you play for a big club like Kotoko, you have to know that everything you do, they will expect you to win, so whether you play well or badly, you have to win.

“So the pressure will always be there, so we always need to win to make them happy, so that’s all," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

