Representing your country at the World Cup is the ultimate dream - Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has vowed to play his part in securing Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after making his senior national team debut.

The 25-year-old earned a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the Matchday 8 qualifier against Mali, stepping in for Elisha Owusu, who was suspended following the 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena.

Sibo was handed a starting role alongside Thomas Partey in midfield and impressed as Ghana battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the milestone, the midfielder described the opportunity as a blessing and expressed his determination to justify the coach’s faith.

“Being part of the 23-man squad is a blessing, and when you get the opportunity, you must seize it," he told Graphic Sports.

“Everything happens for a reason, and as a footballer, you have to be mentally strong. I believe I have the power to change situations.

“The coach told me he’s been monitoring me, so I must stay focused, work hard, and help Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup because that’s what Ghanaians expect.

"For any player, representing your country on football’s biggest stage is the ultimate dream, and we are ready to give everything in the remaining matches to make it happen," he added.

With two fixtures left in the qualifiers, Ghana top Group I with 19 points. Sibo will be hoping to retain his place in the squad when the Black Stars face the Central African Republic and Comoros in October.