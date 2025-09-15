ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will fight to keep our dreams alive against Arsenal - Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams

Football News We will fight to keep our dreams alive against Arsenal - Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams says they will fight to keep their dreams alive in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The La Liga will host Arsenal at the San Mamés on Tuesday, September 16, in the Matchday 1 games, with kick-off scheduled at 16:45 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Gunners, the Ghana international said they will do everything in their power to keep competing in the tournament.

"For years we have fought to be where we are," Iñaki said at his pre-match press conference.

"Tomorrow, we are going to fight to keep the dream alive for as long as possible.

"We are playing against a great team, one that shows no mercy. We have to make the most of the chances we get.

"At San Mamés, we always have our moment, and the key will be to make the most of it. We will try to stifle them in their own half, break up their play in midfield and finish off moves quickly, with the support of our fans," he added.

This is the first time Athletic Club are making a return to the Champions League since the 2014/15 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahama’s responses and body language are enabling galamsey — Miracles Aboagye

5 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ORAL has been working at the Foreign Affairs Ministry — Ablakwa

5 minutes ago

Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwesi Schandorf Galamsey devastation can’t be undone in 9 months but gov’t is working hard — Sch...

2 hours ago

Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Managers office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer Kadjebi NHIS Scheme Manager's office barricaded by NDC Youth Organizer

3 hours ago

Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification Court grants Abronye DC GH¢50,000 bail with no justification

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Cedi remains strongest globally, appreciating by about 21% as of September 12 — ...

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana records $6.2 billion trade surplus in 8 months — BoG Governor

4 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Mahama government has delivered only 30% of 2025 budget promises – Dr. Razak Koj...

4 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Civil revolt awaits us if we fail as political actors — Afenyo-Markin warns

4 hours ago

Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa Ghana to reopen Embassy in Iran after three-month closure – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line