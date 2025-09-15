We will fight to keep our dreams alive against Arsenal - Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams

Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams says they will fight to keep their dreams alive in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The La Liga will host Arsenal at the San Mamés on Tuesday, September 16, in the Matchday 1 games, with kick-off scheduled at 16:45 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Gunners, the Ghana international said they will do everything in their power to keep competing in the tournament.

"For years we have fought to be where we are," Iñaki said at his pre-match press conference.

"Tomorrow, we are going to fight to keep the dream alive for as long as possible.

"We are playing against a great team, one that shows no mercy. We have to make the most of the chances we get.

"At San Mamés, we always have our moment, and the key will be to make the most of it. We will try to stifle them in their own half, break up their play in midfield and finish off moves quickly, with the support of our fans," he added.

This is the first time Athletic Club are making a return to the Champions League since the 2014/15 season.