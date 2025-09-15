African players in Europe: Subdued Salah grabs win for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah ended a quiet Premier League performance on a high note at the weekend, converting an 95th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-0 win for Liverpool at Burnley.

Liverpool are the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive games with winning goals scored in the final 10 minutes or later.

The dramatic victory maintained the 100 percent record this season of the defending champions, who lead Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth by three points after four rounds.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (LIVERPOOL)

Liverpool struggled to break down dogged Burnley, then Egypt winger Salah, 33, made no mistake from the penalty spot as Arne Slot's men staged another dramatic late show. The spot kick was awarded after Tunisian Hannibal Mejbri handled.

ANTOINE SEMENYO (Bournemouth)

Ghana international Semenyo starred in Bournemouth's 2-1 win against Brighton, extending his eye-catching start to the season. The 25-year-old winger set up Alex Scott for the opener before scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the second half. Semenyo now has three goals and two assists in four matches this season.

PAPE MATAR SARR (Tottenham)

Sarr headed his first goal of the season in Tottenham's comfortable 3-0 win at West Ham. The Senegal midfielder, 23, put Spurs on their way early in the second half, taking advantage of some poor set-piece defending.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy scored for the eighth league game in a row as Borussia Dortmund beat 10-man Heidenheim 2-0. With 33 minutes gone, Guirassy was perfectly positioned to head in a Julian Ryerson cross and open the scoring. The 29-year-old Guinea international has failed to score in only two of his past 15 matches for Dortmund in all competitions, racking up 18 goals.

ANDREAS HOUNTONDJI (St Pauli)

Hountondji kept his red-hot scoring run in a 2-1 come-from-behind win for St Pauli over Augsburg. The Benin forward stepped up to the penalty spot just before half-time and despite his effort being saved, he tapped in the rebound. The Burnley loanee has scored in his first three league matches for the Hamburg club this season.

VICTOR BONIFACE (Werder Bremen)

Nigeria striker Boniface set up a goal just six minutes after coming off the bench on his Werder Bremen debut in a 4-0 away drubbing of Borussia Moenchengladbach. After moving from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan, Boniface was introduced on 75 minutes. The 24-year-old threaded an expert pass for Justin Njinmah to score soon after.

SPAIN

KARL ETTA EYONG (Levante)

Cameroon-born Etta Eyong scored with a close-range shot to give hosts Levante a two-goal lead within 10 minutes, only for Real Betis to fight back and force a 2-2 draw. It was the first La Liga point of the season for Levante after three losses.