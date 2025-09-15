ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are determined to compete and make Ghanaians proud - Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Football News 2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are determined to compete and make Ghanaians proud - Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Black Starlets head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed confidence that his side will make the nation proud at the upcoming 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

The team concluded their final preparations in Accra on Sunday, with the tournament set to kick off on September 20.

Reflecting on the build-up, the former Asante Kotoko coach lauded the dedication of his players and the intensity of the camp.

“We have had a very productive camp, and the players have shown great commitment," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We are going to Côte d’Ivoire, determined to compete and make Ghanaians proud,” he added.

Ghana, drawn in Group A, will open their campaign against Togo on Saturday, September 20, at 18:00 GMT. They will then face hosts Ivory Coast on Tuesday, September 23, before wrapping up the group stage against Niger on Friday, September 26, at 15:00 GMT. All matches will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

The championship doubles as qualifiers for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, with the best-performing teams securing tickets to the continental showpiece.

As two-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners, the Black Starlets are determined to restore Ghana’s dominance at youth level by sealing qualification and mounting a strong challenge on the African stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah 'NPP failed to call Abronye to order' — Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on insults

10 minutes ago

Former Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: 'Those who specialise in insults will lose' — Atta Akyea

10 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Ghanaian youth will soon ask for the jobs you promised them — Afenyo-Markin to N...

10 minutes ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Judge erred in citing Animal Farm to deny Abronye bail — Afenyo-Markin

10 minutes ago

Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo was our pillar of support — NPP mourns late innovator Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo was our pillar of support — NPP mourns late innovator

10 minutes ago

Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo served Ghana beyond religion — Bawumia pays tribute Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo served Ghana beyond religion — Bawumia pays tribute

20 hours ago

You cant convince me! – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia "You can't convince me!" – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia

20 hours ago

Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

20 hours ago

33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region 33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region

22 hours ago

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76 Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line