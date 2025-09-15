2025 WAFU B U-17 Championship: We are determined to compete and make Ghanaians proud - Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Black Starlets head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed confidence that his side will make the nation proud at the upcoming 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

The team concluded their final preparations in Accra on Sunday, with the tournament set to kick off on September 20.

Reflecting on the build-up, the former Asante Kotoko coach lauded the dedication of his players and the intensity of the camp.

“We have had a very productive camp, and the players have shown great commitment," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We are going to Côte d’Ivoire, determined to compete and make Ghanaians proud,” he added.

Ghana, drawn in Group A, will open their campaign against Togo on Saturday, September 20, at 18:00 GMT. They will then face hosts Ivory Coast on Tuesday, September 23, before wrapping up the group stage against Niger on Friday, September 26, at 15:00 GMT. All matches will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

The championship doubles as qualifiers for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, with the best-performing teams securing tickets to the continental showpiece.

As two-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners, the Black Starlets are determined to restore Ghana’s dominance at youth level by sealing qualification and mounting a strong challenge on the African stage.