I will hold Bechem United's opportunity like an egg - Mohammed Aminu

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Aminu believes his switch to Bechem United represents more than just another transfer, describing it as a crucial opportunity to revive his career.

The 24-year-old, once tipped for stardom after joining Manchester City, struggled to break into the Premier League side and has now returned to the Ghana Premier League with renewed determination.

“Bechem United is a big team and a good club for young players like me,” Aminu told Akoma FM. “They provide opportunities, they help you grow, and that’s why I’m here. I believe we can achieve great things together.”

Despite receiving offers from some of the country’s top clubs, Aminu explained that he deliberately chose the Hunters for the calm environment they provide.

“I had interest from big clubs, even some known in Europe,” he revealed. “But the pressure there is too much. I wanted a place that would give me time to get back on track, and Bechem was the perfect choice.”

For Aminu, the move marks a new chapter.
“This feels like a second chance, and I must treat it carefully. I can’t afford to let it slip again,” he stressed.

The winger also expressed excitement about linking up with seasoned teammates, particularly club stalwart Augustine Okrah.

“I’ve always admired Okrah. He’s been around, he understands the game, and I’m happy to get the chance to play alongside him,” Aminu said.

Looking ahead, the former WAFA star has set ambitious goals for the season, including scoring more than 20 goals and pushing his way back into the Black Stars squad.

“I love how the Bechem fans support the team. I want to deliver for them, stay humble, consistent, and hopefully earn a national team call-up,” he added.

Despite the setbacks in his career so far, Aminu insists his ultimate dream remains intact.

“I want to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, like Real Madrid or Barcelona. That’s still where I see myself.”

Aminu is expected to feature when Bechem United face Bibiani GoldStars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park today.

