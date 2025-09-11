ModernGhana logo
GFA releases list of coaches ahead of 2025/26 Ghana Premier League

By GFA Communications
The 2025–26 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on Friday, September 12, 2025, with 18 teams vying for the crown.

As the new season approaches, attention turns to the coaches leading these clubs into battle.

Ten teams have opted to retain their managers from last season, signalling continuity and stability. These include Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, FC Samartex, Karela United, Gold Stars, Heart of Lions, Vision FC, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Berekum Chelsea, who have also maintained their coaching setup.

Meanwhile, eight clubs have opted for a change at the helm. Hearts of Oak, Hohoe United, Swedru All Blacks, Eleven Wonders, Bechem United, Basake Holy Stars, Young Apostles, and Dreams FC have all appointed new managers ahead of the campaign.

Notably, foreign coaches remain a rarity in the league. Aduana FC retained Romanian coach Cioba Arista from last season, while Swedru All Blacks, returning to the top flight after a 16-year absence, brought in Egyptian tactician Ahmed Fathi to steer their project.

Below is the full list of coaches, their respective clubs, and nationalities:

911202545037-0f72ylkxwr-1005229665-scaled

