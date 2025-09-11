President Mahama to launch 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season at Accra Sports Stadium

President John Dramani Mahama is set to join the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to officially launch the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season on Friday, September 12.

The event will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, starting at 17:00 GMT, and will herald the beginning of another exciting campaign in Ghanaian football.

In addition to President Mahama’s presence as the Special Guest of Honour, award-winning reggae-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is scheduled to perform, adding a musical highlight to the ceremony.

Announcing the launch on social media, the GFA encouraged fans to attend, writing: “The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is officially launching! Join us at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12 at 5 PM. We’ll be joined by His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, with a live performance by the Torcher, @stonebwoy. Get ready for an exciting season of Ghanaian football!”

Following the launch, Hearts of Oak will open their league campaign against newly promoted Hohoe United FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.