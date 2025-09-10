ModernGhana logo
Otto Addo is not good to lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

WED, 10 SEP 2025

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has insisted that Otto Addo should not continue as head coach of the Black Stars even if Ghana qualifies for the 2026 World Cup.

Addo, 48, was reappointed in March 2024 on a three-year contract with an optional two-year extension.

He faced criticism after failing to guide the senior national team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Ghana finishing at the bottom of their group, securing just three points from six matches.

Despite this setback, Addo has helped revive Ghana’s hopes of World Cup qualification, leading the team to 19 points from eight matches.

This includes a 1-1 draw against Chad and a 1-0 win over Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 of the qualifiers.

Nonetheless, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remains unconvinced about Addo’s ability to manage the team on football’s biggest stage.

"Even if Otto Addo qualifies us, he is not a good coach to lead us to the World Cup," he told Wontumi FM.

Ghana will conclude their qualification campaign in October with matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

