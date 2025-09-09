Black Stars must target playing in 2026 World Cup final if they qualify, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has challenged Ghana’s Black Stars to aim for the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, should they secure qualification.

Ghana boosted their chances of reaching next year’s Mundial with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, bouncing back from a frustrating 1-1 draw against Chad last week.

The win extended the four-time African champions’ lead at the top of Group I to 19 points, putting Otto Addo’s side within striking distance of a fifth World Cup appearance.

Reflecting on Ghana’s run to the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Adams stressed that the Black Stars must now set loftier ambitions.

"The Black Stars must aim at playing in the final of the 2026 World Cup if the team qualify," the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency told Woezor TV.

"We must aim to better the performance we achieved in South Africa. The President [John Mahama] has brought some goodwill to the country, and I strongly believe that we have the best players to make that history," he added.

Ghana will next travel to face the Central African Republic before concluding their qualifying campaign at home against Comoros in October.