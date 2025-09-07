'Something went horribly wrong' in record loss, says S. Africa's Bavuma

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma questioned his side's attitude after they were thrashed by 342 runs against England in the largest defeat in ODI history on Sunday.

Chasing 415 to complete a clean-sweep of the three-match series, the Proteas were bowled out for just 72 in 20.5 ignominious overs in Southampton.

It was the biggest winning margin in the history of the ODI format when batting first, surpassing India's 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in 2023.

South Africa narrowly avoided falling short of their lowest ODI total of 69 against Australia in 1993.

England's previous biggest margin of victory was a 242-run success against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018.

Bavuma admitted South Africa's sloppy fielding, which included several dropped catches, was emblematic of their woeful performance.

"It's a downer. We were just poor to be honest, in all departments. Fielding is always about attitude, and looking at our fielding and some of the catches you could question where our attitude is," Bavuma said.

"With the ball at some point something went horribly wrong. The extras as well with the ball, far from ideal.

"With the bat it was always going to be tough, and their bowlers really put us under pressure. We didn't have a chance.

"To sum it up, a poor game of cricket from us."

South Africa had won the first two games of the three-match series, but Bavuma insisted lack of motivation was not a factor in their embarrassing surrender.

"I think as an international sportsman you can't use that as an excuse. Every game you're playing for your country. There have been changes within our team with players rested so our depth has been tested," he said.

"For those guys it shows how much of a step up it is for international cricket.

"We have conversations about our depth and when premium players aren't there, because it takes a squad to go and win trophies."

'The ultimate performance'

Although South Africa's astonishing collapse will take a while for Bavuma to process, he took heart from their overall form.

The ODI series win against England came after victory against Australia in the same format recently.

"We are moving forward, we are taking positive strides forward, the team is shaping up nicely," Bavuma said.

"I think looking at the way we were against Australia, we are starting to answer those question marks about our team."

England's fifth highest ODI total of 414-5 was more than enough to see off South Africa.

After Jacob Bethell smashed 110 from just 82 balls for his maiden professional century and Joe Root reached a typically efficient 100, Jofra Archer set about demolishing the South Africans.

The pace bowler finished with impressive figures of 4-18 in nine overs as he removed four of South Africa's top five batsmen.

It was the kind of fearsome form that underlined why England are so keen to keep Archer fit for the Ashes series in Australia later this year.

"It was awesome to see Jofra bowling rockets there. To have that in your side, it's quite frightening," England captain Harry Brook said.

"We were awesome with the bat, put them under pressure all the way through that innings and the bowling just speaks for itself. It was the ultimate performance."

Amid questions over England's decision to fast-track Bethell into the team in all formats, the 21-year-old all-rounder proved a point with 13 fours and three sixes.

Saluting Bethell's vibrant innings, Brook added: "That's just the beginning. I said that to him at lunch.

"Everyone knows how good he is. I'm glad he's got that first century and hopefully now the floodgates open."