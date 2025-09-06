Carlos Alcaraz overpowers Novak Djokovic to reach U.S. Open final

World number two Carlos Alcaraz made his youth count as he beat 38-year-old Novak Djokovic to reach another US Open final.

Spain's Alcaraz, 22, was tested by 24-time major champion Djokovic but had enough quality and energy to win 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in Friday's first men's semi-final.

The margins were fine in the first two sets, with Alcaraz rarely near his free-flowing best, but the gap widened as Serbia's Djokovic faded physically early in the third.

Two weary double faults from Djokovic hurried his opponent into a 3-1 lead and another teed up a first match point for Alcaraz - on which Djokovic batted a volley wide.

Seventh seed Djokovic hung over the net as he waited to congratulate Alcaraz, before waving to all corners of Arthur Ashe Stadium as he departed.

Alcaraz, the 2022 champion, will play either Italian top seed Jannik Sinner and Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final.

"Being in the final again feels amazing - it means a lot to me," said Alcaraz.

"It wasn't the best level of the tournament for me but I kept a cool head from the beginning and the last point."